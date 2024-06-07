Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years

Kate Middleton is reportedly keen on making the world believe, her future will not be hidden in the shadows despite reports circulating that she “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Royal commentator and expert Christopher Andersen issued a warning about jumping “the gun, folks" according to Fox News Digital.

He was also quoted saying, “Kate is undergoing cancer, and it’s perfectly understandable that she’s out of the picture for the moment.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kate will return to public life once she’s satisfied that she’s done everything her doctors have told her to do to defeat her illness.”

“Kate is all about her family, but she is also all about duty to her country,” he also added during the course of his interview.

“She is keenly aware of the roles she plays as Princess of Wales, the future queen, wife of a future king and mother to a future monarch.”

Because “Kate didn’t spend 10 years waiting to land her prince so that she could eventually recede into the shadows.”