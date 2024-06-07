Donald Trump reveals what Melania Trump and Barron Trump are going through

Former US President Donald Trump stands with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Former first lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump remain largely absent from the public eye, avoiding cameras and attention but they were in the spotlight after Donald Trump was convicted in the hush money trial last week.

Former president Trump, while speaking about Melania and Barron revealed, referring to the hush money trial: “The hardest part for me is probably my family. Because it’s very unfair to my family. I have a very good wife. She reads this crap. I have great kids.”

The 77-year-old told a TV programme Merit Street Media about his third wife: “I think good.”

"But I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her, and I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it, to be honest."

After the former president was convicted by the 12-member jury in hush money trial, 54-year-old Melania and 18-year-old Barron came to Trump Tower where, according to Page Six, they were brought in, avoiding all the cameras.

The business mogul also said that Joe Biden was being controlled by these people with sick ideology, without explaining “these”.

Trump added: “You have to be very strong. You’re fighting very evil forces and they’re very smart force.”

“There are people that control Biden. Totally true. I think I know who they are largely. But there are people that control him. They’re very smart, very energetic.”