Beyonce excites fans with latest 'Cowboy Carter' themed photoshoot

Beyoncé just shared a series of looks while donning a fit that reflected the Cowboy Carter style.

On June 7, 2024 the CUFF IT hitmaker shared a video as well as pictures of herself via her official Instagram account.

It was evidently noticeable that the 42-year-old singer has been quite inactive ever since the release of her country album in March with her last album-themed post being uploaded in the mid of May.

Source: Instagram

The music superstar can be seen wearing a pair of denim shorts or “Daisy Dukes” along with a vintage upper consisting of a prepossessing floral and leopard design. The long and flowy coat is fastened beneath her bust.

Beyoncé rocked the look in two of her most recent posts, marking her first social media activity in a week, with her last post having been an announcement made on May 30 that a vinyl version of her 27-track album was available for purchase.

Her inactivity kept fans guessing about her whereabouts until she dropped the duo of posts causing her fans to gush over her, leaving comments like, “I know you’re plotting something. We’re waiting.”

While another penned, “Where u been.”

The Halo singer’s shoes seemed to be the highlight of her look as many fans commented words like “I need the shoes REAL BAD.”