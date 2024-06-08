King Charles at 'opposite end' as Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

King Charles III is reportedly upset with younger brother Prince Andrew over their disagreement about the Royal Lodge.

The property in Windsor, which Andrew calls him home, could be taken away from the Duke of York after his defamation in a sex scandal. King Charles is thus ensuring the Duke leaves the premises at his earliest.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "The King has undoubtedly got a problem, and the Royal Family very, very clearly have extremely serious and embarrassing perpetual problem with Prince Andrew."



"They seem to have gone on as complete opposites, really, in so many ways," he explained.

Speaking about the brothers' bond, the expert added: "Of course, there's a 12-year age gap between King Charles and Prince Andrew," he continued, adding they "hadn't got that much in common".

"Charles is rather sort of intellectual, serious, sensitive. Andrew rather bumptious, outgoing."



Mr Fitzwilliams said: "I think they got on reasonably well in the early years."



"Apparently Charles used to like to read to Andrew when he was very young."



Mr Fitzwilliams said: "It seems that at their distance they got on pretty well over quite a long period of time."



"Things culminating, obviously, with the disastrous interview on Newsnight, but I mean Andrew's friendship with the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was the reason that he lost his job, and Charles must have been very concerned about the some of the company that his brother was keeping."

