Top 5 streaming shows to binge watch in June 2024

New seasons of the hit shows are on their way in June 2024 to Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu

These superhit streaming shows are returning with new seasons this June, which makes it the perfect time to binge watch the previous seasons. From a palpable romance in Bridgerton season 3 to a dragon heavy war in House of the Dragon, they’re bound to keep you hooked.

House of the Dragon (Max)

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere on June 16 and resume the amity between the two feuding queens, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).



The show is a prequel of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones and set hundreds of years before it during the reign of House Targaryen. It features the infighting between Targaryen family members and many more dragons than GOT. It is the perfect show to watch if you were an avid GOT fan.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

This is a show for the whole family, for post-apocalyptic scenario lovers and for fantasy lovers. It is based on comic books of the same name and paints the picture of a post-apocalyptic world where children are born half-human and half-animal.



It centers around a 10-year-old boy who’s half-human and half-deer on a quest to find his mother. This show is a rare combination of adventure and heartwarming. A must watch. The third and final season of the show hit Netflix on June 6.

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Boys questions the concept of Superheroes in a super realistic way. Based on the comics of the same name, the show revolves around a band of vigilantes who keep these heroes in check.

Meanwhile, the so-called heroes horribly misuse their superpowers and are regulated by a company that focuses on using their feats to maintain a brand image and mint money.



The Boys season 4 is on its way to Prime Video on June 13 and has already been renewed for a fifth season.

The Bear (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White plays award-winning chef Carmy, who returns to his hometown to run his late brother’s restaurant. White faces stressing challenges on his way to making the place a fine dining establishment. There’s family drama too. The show also features a critically-acclaimed performance from Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu. The Bear season 3 hits Hulu on June 27.



Bridgerton (Netflix)

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s hidden feelings finally surface in season 3 of this Netflix hit. Yet, Penelope’s Lady Whistledown secret remains a threat to the duo’s blossoming relationship. With Bridgerton season 3 part 2 soon to arrive on June 13, this is the perfect time to binge watch season 1 and 2.

