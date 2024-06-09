 
Geo News

Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids

Kate Middleton wants the kids to be kids this summer according to reports

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids

There are reports that claim Kate Middleton is looking forward to letting her children remain kids during this summer.

A Royal insider made these revelations during a rather candid interview with Closer Weekly.

The chat featured some insights into how Kate is navigating her life with cancer treatment.

According to the insider, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer.”

“And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

Even royal expert Christopher Andersen echoed similar sentiments with Fox News Digital and said, “Kate and William have always made the most of their summers with the children.”

“[And] Kate has always been athletic; that was one of the reasons William was drawn to her in the first place,” he also chimed in to say before signing off.

For those unversed with Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, she revealed it near the beginning of 2024 and has since disappeared from public eye.

Many experts and commentators speculate that the public should not expect any public appearances will until 2025.

Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter video
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter