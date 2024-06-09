Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids

There are reports that claim Kate Middleton is looking forward to letting her children remain kids during this summer.

A Royal insider made these revelations during a rather candid interview with Closer Weekly.

The chat featured some insights into how Kate is navigating her life with cancer treatment.

According to the insider, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer.”

“And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

Even royal expert Christopher Andersen echoed similar sentiments with Fox News Digital and said, “Kate and William have always made the most of their summers with the children.”

“[And] Kate has always been athletic; that was one of the reasons William was drawn to her in the first place,” he also chimed in to say before signing off.

For those unversed with Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, she revealed it near the beginning of 2024 and has since disappeared from public eye.

Many experts and commentators speculate that the public should not expect any public appearances will until 2025.