Meghan Markle would think nothing less than 'elite schools' for her kids: Here's Why

June 09, 2024

Meghan Markle is adamant on sending her children to one of the best schools in California.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is big on philanthropy, has taken a u-turn upon the decision of sending her kids to school. It is reported that Meghan is looking for most expensive educational institutions as Princess Lilibet comes of age to start her school.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Meghan has always been determined that her children should grow up with a very good relationship with their mother Doria so it’s no surprise that Doria is the live-in nanny.

"One of Meghan‘s difficulties when she was a working royal living in the UK was her lack of experience in dealing with staff so in Montecito she has kept paid staff to an absolute minimum.

"But if she’s avoiding the royal tradition of paying people to do the childcare, she’s certainly sticking to the royal tradition of sending children to elite schools."

He added: "Lily is lined up for £47,000 a year private school. Early on there were rumours that Meghan and Harry might send their children to a local state school but that was never really on the cards.

"It made it look as if the couple were trying to be as ordinary as possible but no one was fooled.

"Apart from anything else, Harry wouldn’t countenance risking his children being educated in anything other than in an elite environment. Choosing an elite school is very much in the royal family tradition," Quinn added.

