Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have received a sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories circulating while the Princess of Wales is out of the public eye focusing on her health.



The advice has put forward by PR expert Nick Ede a day after Kate Middleton released a letter to Irish Guards.

Speaking to Newsweek, Nick Ede said: "The return of rumors about Kate creates a huge dilemma for the royal family and their comms team.

"On the one hand, they have a duty to inform the public and quash rumors that could be damaging and create negative noise.”

The expert went on saying, "They could make another announcement, but I don't think it'll stop speculation. On the other hand, they remain quiet and dignified and take the Queen's stance, 'never complain, never explain.'

"It's pretty obvious that things are not good, and when it's someone's health, it's private and personal.”

Sharing the advice for the palace and royal family, Ede said, "My advice would be for the palace, however, to give updates that are short and sweet, informing the media and everyone else that the timeline may change and offering a small update.”

He explained, "This way, it stops crazy conspiracy theories and speculation in its track but doesn't expose the royal family and the princess at this time."