 
Geo News

Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories

Kate Middleton had issued a video statement in March to confirm her cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have received a sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories circulating while the Princess of Wales is out of the public eye focusing on her health.

The advice has put forward by PR expert Nick Ede a day after Kate Middleton released a letter to Irish Guards.

Speaking to Newsweek, Nick Ede said: "The return of rumors about Kate creates a huge dilemma for the royal family and their comms team.

"On the one hand, they have a duty to inform the public and quash rumors that could be damaging and create negative noise.”

The expert went on saying, "They could make another announcement, but I don't think it'll stop speculation. On the other hand, they remain quiet and dignified and take the Queen's stance, 'never complain, never explain.'

"It's pretty obvious that things are not good, and when it's someone's health, it's private and personal.”

Sharing the advice for the palace and royal family, Ede said, "My advice would be for the palace, however, to give updates that are short and sweet, informing the media and everyone else that the timeline may change and offering a small update.”

He explained, "This way, it stops crazy conspiracy theories and speculation in its track but doesn't expose the royal family and the princess at this time."

Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter video
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter