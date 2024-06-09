King Charles gives 'direct order' to Prince Harry about media interviews

King Charles III has reportedly asked his youngest son, Prince Harry, to keep mum over royal secrets.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, has told the Duke of Sussex to stay away from the media.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble.

He further explained: "Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family he has had just one aim – to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends.

"Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse and in Harry’s case that means more and more ties to his past being severed,” the expert suggested.