Prince Andrew's friends urge King Charles to drop 'cruel' campaign against brother

Prince Andrew's friends have also accused Buckingham Palace amid his rift with King Charles

June 09, 2024

Prince Andrew's friends accuse Buckingham Palace amid rift with King Charles

Prince Andrew’s friends have accused Buckingham Palace amid the Duke of York’s rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge.

The close friends of Andrew, father of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, have accused the Palace of anonymous briefings against the Duke.

They said palace learned nothing from the acrimonious departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from royal life, and of carrying out the same kind of anonymous briefings against Andrew that the California-based royal couple had complained were conducted against them.

One friend claimed that the efforts to force Andrew out of the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, were counterproductive as they had forced the issue of Andrew’s living arrangements back into the public eye when they would otherwise be largely forgotten.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, another friend of Prince Andrew, claimed that the Duke had “no intention of moving out” of Royal Lodge.

The friends also urged King Charles to drop his “cruel” campaign to force Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge.

