 
Geo News

Emilia Clarke recalls being more afraid of losing 'Game of Thrones' than dying

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain haemorrhages amid 'Game of Thrones' filming

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Emilia Clarke recalls being more afraid of losing 'Game of Thrones' than dying

Emilia Clarke was more worried about getting fired from Game of Thrones than dying of a brain haemorrhages.

The 37-year-old actress, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show, suffered internal bleeding in 2011 and 2013 which she said left her “altered on a dramatic level.”

In conversation with Big Issue, Emilia recalled, “When you have a brain injury, it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight.” The first fear we all had was, 'Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I'm not capable of completing the job?”

She suffered her first haemorrhage right after filming the first part of the blockbuster HBO series and she lost her ability to speak as she almost slipped into a coma.

The second time she suffered from bleeding she was taken to the hospital where scans revealed that her haemorrhage had doubled in size.

This isn’t the first time Emilia has spoken of her fear of getting off from the show.

She previously told Harper's Bazaar: “I wasn't afraid of dying. I was afraid of being fired! I decided: ''This is not something that's going to define me. I never gave into any feeling of 'Why me? This sucks'. I was just like – gotta get back on it.”

Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines
Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family
Kate Middleton scared of worrying Prince George over her cancer
Kate Middleton scared of worrying Prince George over her cancer
Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry
Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids
Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles
Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles
King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton
King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton
Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media
Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media
Jennifer Lopez dashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with latest move
Jennifer Lopez dashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with latest move