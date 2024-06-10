Emilia Clarke recalls being more afraid of losing 'Game of Thrones' than dying

Emilia Clarke was more worried about getting fired from Game of Thrones than dying of a brain haemorrhages.

The 37-year-old actress, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show, suffered internal bleeding in 2011 and 2013 which she said left her “altered on a dramatic level.”

In conversation with Big Issue, Emilia recalled, “When you have a brain injury, it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight.” The first fear we all had was, 'Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I'm not capable of completing the job?”

She suffered her first haemorrhage right after filming the first part of the blockbuster HBO series and she lost her ability to speak as she almost slipped into a coma.

The second time she suffered from bleeding she was taken to the hospital where scans revealed that her haemorrhage had doubled in size.

This isn’t the first time Emilia has spoken of her fear of getting off from the show.

She previously told Harper's Bazaar: “I wasn't afraid of dying. I was afraid of being fired! I decided: ''This is not something that's going to define me. I never gave into any feeling of 'Why me? This sucks'. I was just like – gotta get back on it.”