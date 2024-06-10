Prince Harry's ‘worst fears confirmed' as he loses ‘last friends' in The Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "last friends" in The Firm have apparently turned their backs on them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "last friends" in the Royal Family have now "turned their backs" on them, per an insider.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s friendship with Harry and Meghan was well-known, with Eugenie even paying them a visit at their Montecito home in 2022.

However, the duo were recently spotted happily co-hosting the Buckingham Palace garden party with Prince William, who’s wife Princess Kate is recovering from cancer treatment.

Following the party, Eugenie took to Instagram, writing: "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday."

The sisters have been performing more royal duties amid King Charles and Princess of Wales’ cancer treatments.

An insider told Woman's Day, "Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honour for them to give him some support.

"The York sisters were determined not to let him down."

The tipster also claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie are "overjoyed" to have more royal duties, with Beatrice being dubbed "flawless" in her duties.

The source said Princess Eugenie has had to prove her commitment to royal duties after she was “blacklisted” for hosting Harry and Meghan at her Portugal home last year. However, she didn’t contact the Duke of Sussex this year when she was in L.A.

"This confirmed his worst fears that his last line to his family was over," noted the insider.