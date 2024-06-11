 
Jury begins deliberations in Hunter Biden trial

Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018

June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, departs from the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden. — Reuters File

The jury started deliberations on Monday in the trial of Hunter Biden on federal gun charges.

This is the first time in US history that the child of an incumbent president faces criminal prosecution.

The 54-year-old son of the US president is accused of lying about his illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018. The jury commenced deliberations after arguments were concluded by both prosecutors and Biden's defence team, according to reports from CNN and other US media.

Hunter Biden did not testify before the court in a case that continued for a week in Wilmington, Delaware.

First Lady Jill Biden attended the proceedings for several days. President Biden, while not present, expressed pride in his son. "As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden stated.

Hunter Biden is facing another case of tax evasion in California. In 2018, the Yale-trained lawyer falsely said on a federal form that he was not using illegal drugs when he purchased a .38 calibre revolver. He has also been charged with illegally possessing a firearm, which he kept for 11 days in October that year.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could end up in jail for up to 25 years. However, as a first-time offender, he is unlikely to face significant jail time.

