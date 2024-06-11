 
UK court convicts two 12-year-old boys for murdering man in machete attack

Nineteen-year-old victim of gruesome machete attack last November had only lived in UK for about 6 months

June 11, 2024

A court in the United Kingdom convicted two young boys after they were found guilty of killing a man in a gruesome machete attack last November, police said Monday.

According to a statement by the West Midlands Police, the 12-year-old boys, who remained unidentified for legal reasons, murdered 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in a park in Wolverhampton, central England, CNN reported.

Seesahai was from Anguilla and had only lived in the UK for about six months, the statement said.

While sharing details of the incident, the police revealed that Seesahai and his friend were in the park when they were approached by “youngsters”.

The victim was brutally lynched and “chopped” with a 42.5 centimetres long machete, PA reported citing the Nottingham Crown Court hearing.

According to the police, the perpetrators were arrested two days after the attack and a machete was found under one of the boys’ beds. Blood-stained clothing was also found in one of the boys’ laundry baskets.

Forensic analysis found multiple images of large knives and other weapons on a mobile phone seized by officers.

Seesahai’s mother remembered her son as "loving", "well-mannered" and said that he "looked after us" and was "very protective.”

His father said that "justice must be done. I want [the assailants] to have the right sentence, they don’t have to be locked up for life, I just want it to be fair."

The boys are expected to be sentenced in July, PA reported.

