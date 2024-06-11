Michelle, Barack Obama mark daughter's birthday with sweet social media posts

Former president of the United States Barack Obama (left), former first lady Michelle Obama (right) and their younger daughter Sasha pose for a photo together. — Instagram/@barackobama

Former president of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle made sure that their younger daughter Sasha felt their love as she celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday.

Sasha's parents made heartfelt posts on social media featuring moving notes about her to honour their daughter on her special day, Good Morning America reported.

They shared rare photos of Sasha on their Instagram accounts.

Michelle, 60, shared a photo in which she can be seen sharing an embrace with Sasha on what appears to be a rooftop balcony.

"Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud," she wrote in the caption. "Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you."

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old former president posted a throwback photo in which a younger Sasha can be seen leaning on her father's lap as they hung out on the grass.



"Happy birthday, Sasha! It's been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you're just getting started!" Barack captioned the post.

In addition to Sasha, the Obamas are parents to their 25-year-old daughter Malia.



Sasha and Malia Obama were just seven and 10 years old, respectively, when their family entered the White House.

During an interview with Good Morning America to discuss her book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" in 2022, Michelle gushed over her daughters, calling them "grown women".

At the time, Michelle said that "they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn't ask for anything else."