Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting techniques for kids have been lauded by experts in the field.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have made it a practice to not raise their voice in front of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are praised for their sensible parenting tactics.

Speaking to Netmums, Norland graduate Sarah Carpenter said: "For a Norland Nanny, shouting at or raising our voice around our charges is completely banned and rightly so as it does not allow children to feel empowered or supported."

This comes as sources close to Kate and William have spoken about their rules of parenting.

They said: "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."