 
Geo News

Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies

Kate Middleton is praised for her ability to raise kids well

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting techniques for kids have been lauded by experts in the field.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have made it a practice to not raise their voice in front of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are praised for their sensible parenting tactics.

Speaking to Netmums, Norland graduate Sarah Carpenter said: "For a Norland Nanny, shouting at or raising our voice around our charges is completely banned and rightly so as it does not allow children to feel empowered or supported."

This comes as sources close to Kate and William have spoken about their rules of parenting.

They said: "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic' old days
Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic' old days
Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone
Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy