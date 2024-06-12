Over 40 dead as massive fire engulfs building in Kuwait

This image shows a screengrab of a video showing a massive fire a building in Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12, 2024. — X/@timesofindia

Deputy PM holds real estate owners accountable for fire.

Many workers were dead due to inhaling smoke from fire.

Officials say authorities were investigating cause of blaze.

At least 41 people have been killed in a massive fire at a building housing workers in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday, the country's deputy prime minister said during a visit to the site, Gulf News reported.



Kuwait's Deputy PM Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al Sabah, who also runs the interior and defense ministries, held real estate owners accountable for the fire in Kuwait's city of Mangaf, accusing them of violations and greed.

He said: "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters."



According to Major General Eid Rashed Hamad, the fire was reported to the authorities at 6:00am local time (0300 GMT).

This video shows the fire that engulfed a building housing workers in Mangaf, Kuwait on June 12, 2024. — X/@AdityaRajKaul

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there," another senior police commander said.



"Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire."



The senior police official added that they "always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation.

However, he did not provide details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.