 
Geo News

Elon Musk wins record-breaking pay package worth $56 billion

"Hot damn, I love you guys," says Tesla CEO after Delaware judge ruled pay-package void

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Musk hails ‘awesome shareholder base’ after vote to restore compensation deal rejected by US judge. — AFP/File

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk won a massive pay package worth up to $56 billion (£43.9 billion) after shareholders voted in favour of Musk at their annual meeting in Texas.

Tesla conducted the re-voting in response to judge Kathaleen McCormick from Delaware who described the pay package as "unfathomable" and sided with a small investor who had sued over the deal, Reuters reported.

The Space X founder has also announced to move Tesla's legal headquarters from Delaware to Texas.

Expressing his happiness, Musk said to shareholders assembled in Texas for the meeting, "Hot damn, I love you guys. We have the most awesome shareholder base. I mean, it’s just incredible."

The huge pay amount has drawn severe criticism and concerns as the board has been accused of being too submissive to Musk.

However, the vote is not binding, and legal experts have said it is not clear if a court that blocked the deal will accept the re-vote and allow the company to restore the pay package.

According to Mathieu Shapiro, a managing partner at law firm Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell and Hippel, "The vote changes nothing."

The package was originally approved by investors in 2018, but a Delaware court struck it down in January 2024, prompting Tesla to launch a campaign to revive it.

US, Ukraine sign 'historic' 10-year security agreement
US, Ukraine sign 'historic' 10-year security agreement
WATCH: Donald Trump faces Logan Paul with angry face video
WATCH: Donald Trump faces Logan Paul with angry face
Passenger gets banned from flight for using viral packing trick
Passenger gets banned from flight for using viral packing trick
Open letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi
Open letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi
Thousands of Muslims arrive in Makkah for Hajj
Thousands of Muslims arrive in Makkah for Hajj
Over 40 dead as massive fire engulfs building in Kuwait
Over 40 dead as massive fire engulfs building in Kuwait
Boat capsizes near Yemen: At least 49 dead, 140 others missing
Boat capsizes near Yemen: At least 49 dead, 140 others missing
US president's son Hunter Biden found guilty ahead of US elections
US president's son Hunter Biden found guilty ahead of US elections
Donald Trump completes crucial step ahead of hush money sentencing
Donald Trump completes crucial step ahead of hush money sentencing
Famous American YouTuber dies in road accident
Famous American YouTuber dies in road accident
Four US academics stabbed in China's Beishan park in daytime attack
Four US academics stabbed in China's Beishan park in daytime attack
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash