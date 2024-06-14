Brad Pitt receives another snub from kids amid Angelina Jolie legal drama

Brad Pitt has been told his kids will not be marking this year’s Father’s Day with him as they would rather celebrate the occasion with their mom, Angelina Jolie.



This blow comes after Pitt’s ‘favourite’ daughter, Shiloh, followed in her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne’s footsteps and officially filed to drop his last name.

A source close to the family told In Touch Weekly that none of the Fight Club alum’s six kids,

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, have any plans to wish him on Father’s Day.

They added that the kids feel Jolie ‘raised them,’ and would hang out with her to make her feel special instead of their allegedly abusive dad.

A source with knowledge of Pitt and Jolie’s legal case revealed, “The judge granted Brad and Angelina 50/50 on custody. The other side has a history of trying to revise history.”

“It is standard practice and strongly recommended by child therapists that minor children should not personally testify in a custodial hearing.

All of the children’s voices and perspectives were included based on lengthy discussions with evaluators and therapists in order to create the most comfortable environment for them to speak freely.”