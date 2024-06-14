 
Geo News

Donald Trump breaks silence on his VP pick, suggests candidates

"Look, we have some really talented people, and I have a pretty good idea," Donald Trump says

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Former President Donald Trump reacts following meetings with Republicans on Capitol Hill, at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters on June 13, 2024. — Reuters

As November is nearing with no official announcement of the Republican nomination of vice president, former US commander-in-cheif Donald Trump dropped some hints Thursday about who could be his running mate in the 2024 elections.

Trump, 78, told Fox News: "I have sort of a pretty good idea."

The Republican presumptive nominee added that his potential choice was "probably in the room with him" at some point during his Thursday meetings, hinting at his moot in Capitol Hill.

"Look, we have some really talented people," Donald Trump said, adding that "I have a pretty good idea."

While revealing further, the 45 President of the US said that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is on his short-list. “Yes. I haven’t been asked that question, but he would be on that list,” he said.

The 57-year-old Youngkin met with Donald Trump for the first time Wednesday at the businessman’s Northern Virginia country club.

Trump also said that he’s likely to stick with his plan to announce his VP at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, days after his sentencing in hush money case.

"I think it’s — probably I’ll do it the way it’s usually done," Trump said. "You announce it at the convention."

