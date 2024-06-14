Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room

While helping Kourtney Kardashian Barker in organizing son Rocky's nursery, Kris Jenner spotted a 'not normal' thing in the room.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained the family's decision to temporarily move into husband Travis Barker's home, saying, "we're at Travis's now because Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are also comfortable in their spaces."

Kris, who visited Kourtney to help her organizing the nursery for her upcoming baby, Jenner expressed disbelief at the placement of the drum set near the baby's crib.

The momager said, "this is not normal Kourtney," while the Lemme founder replies, "He's gonna get used to some drums."

"How can you play drums if the crib is right there?" Kris questions.

However, Kourtney explained that her husband Travis, a drummer for Blink-182, was using the drum set to practice for an upcoming tour.