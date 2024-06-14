 
Geo News

Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room

Kris Jenner spotted something 'not normal' in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky's room

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room

While helping Kourtney Kardashian Barker in organizing son Rocky's nursery, Kris Jenner spotted a 'not normal' thing in the room.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained the family's decision to temporarily move into husband Travis Barker's home, saying, "we're at Travis's now because Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are also comfortable in their spaces."

Kris, who visited Kourtney to help her organizing the nursery for her upcoming baby, Jenner expressed disbelief at the placement of the drum set near the baby's crib.

The momager said, "this is not normal Kourtney," while the Lemme founder replies, "He's gonna get used to some drums."

"How can you play drums if the crib is right there?" Kris questions.

However, Kourtney explained that her husband Travis, a drummer for Blink-182, was using the drum set to practice for an upcoming tour.

Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun
Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand
BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship video
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship
Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary video
Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary
Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight
Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married
Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy
Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy
Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel
Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel