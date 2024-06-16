 
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has begun to go ‘utterly mad’ because of Meghan Markle

June 16, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself going mad in his efforts to convince Meghna Markle of the benefits of Hollywood.

Prince Harry’s reasons for pushing Meghan Markle back into the acting world has just been exposed.

An inside source weighed in on the entire rift behind the scenes.

According to a report by Heat Magazine, the Sussexes are currently at odds over Meghan Markle’s future in Hollywood.

for those unversed, Meghan Markle’s biggest claim to fame is the sit-come Suits, which she walked out of after news of her engagement to Prince Harry became public knowledge.

At the time, she issued a statement highlighting her move from acting.

In it she claimed, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter… I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

“I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.”

But according to the insider, Prince Harry is now starting to push his wife back in front of the camera, given that they are no longer working royals.

All in all, “Harry thinks it’s madness that Meghan’s essentially turning down blank paycheques to get back at what she’s best at.”

“Of course, he’s encouraging her career as a philanthropist and budding politician but there’s also so much more out there for her in his opinion,” the source also added before signing off. 

