 
Geo News

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying

Meghan Markle is adamant on Prince Harry stopping his attempts with Prince William and King Charles

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying

Meghan Markle is reportedly fighting against Prince Harry at this point, to get him to stop the ‘anguish’ of reaching out to his family in the UK.

An inside source brought this inner tiff to light during their interview with Heat magazine. 

According to their findings, “She understands that Harry is worried, but, at this point, Meghan feels he needs to stop trying to change a situation that’s out of his control.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the way Prince Harry has been left in the cold about King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battles.

Later on, into the conversation the source also went on to note that “They’ve sent good wishes and prayers to Kate and Charles – there’s nothing more they can do, so she’s telling Harry it’s time to take a step back.”

However, at the same time the insider also clarified that, “Make no mistake, it concerns her enormously, but if his family won’t update Harry about his own father and sister-in-law, then he just has to move on and accept change,” according to the report.

All in all, “The writing has been on the wall for a while, and this just hammers it home.”

Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day
Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
King Charles' Trooping of Colour compared to a failed potluck party
King Charles' Trooping of Colour compared to a failed potluck party
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour
Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour