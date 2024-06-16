Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying

Meghan Markle is reportedly fighting against Prince Harry at this point, to get him to stop the ‘anguish’ of reaching out to his family in the UK.

An inside source brought this inner tiff to light during their interview with Heat magazine.

According to their findings, “She understands that Harry is worried, but, at this point, Meghan feels he needs to stop trying to change a situation that’s out of his control.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the way Prince Harry has been left in the cold about King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battles.

Later on, into the conversation the source also went on to note that “They’ve sent good wishes and prayers to Kate and Charles – there’s nothing more they can do, so she’s telling Harry it’s time to take a step back.”

However, at the same time the insider also clarified that, “Make no mistake, it concerns her enormously, but if his family won’t update Harry about his own father and sister-in-law, then he just has to move on and accept change,” according to the report.

All in all, “The writing has been on the wall for a while, and this just hammers it home.”