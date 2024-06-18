In pictures: Muslims across globe mark Eid ul Adha with religious fervour
Also known as Feast of Sacrifice, Eid ul adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Al-Mighty
Updated Tuesday Jun 18 2024
Millions of Muslims around the globe are celebrating Eid ul Adha, a three to four-day event celebrated at the end of the Hajj season, in which people from all social classes hold large gatherings and offer meat to the needy, by sacrificing, either goat, cow, sheep or camel in the name of God.
Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid ul Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS) in obedience to the Al-Mighty.