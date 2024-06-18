In pictures: Muslims across globe mark Eid ul Adha with religious fervour

Also known as Feast of Sacrifice, Eid ul adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Al-Mighty

Millions of Muslims around the globe are celebrating Eid ul Adha, a three to four-day event celebrated at the end of the Hajj season, in which people from all social classes hold large gatherings and offer meat to the needy, by sacrificing, either goat, cow, sheep or camel in the name of God.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid ul Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS) in obedience to the Al-Mighty.

Muslim men tie up a sacrificial animal before it is slaughtered, during a ritual of Eid al-Adha celebrations, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 17, 2024. — Reuters

Muslim offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Quetta on June 17, 2024. — AFP

People enjoy rides at an amusement park in Idlib on June 16, 2024, during the Eid-al-Adha festival, marking the end of Muslims´ hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. — AFP

Muslim devotees prepare to slaughter an animal during the Eid al-Adha or the ´Festival of Sacrifice, in Lahore on June 17, 2024. — AFP

People visit the graves of loved ones at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery in Iraq´s shrine city of Najaf on June 17, 2024 on the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice. — AFP

Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque inside the Taj Mahal in Agra on June 17, 2024. — AFP

Workers prepare meat at an abbatoir before it is distributed to the poor to mark the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival in Surabaya on June 17, 2024. — AFP/File

A man feeds a cow before its slaughtering, where a portion of its meat will be to be distributed to the needy, during the Eid al-Adha festival in Kuala Lumpur on June 17, 2024. — AFP

An aerial view shows Indonesian Muslims performing the Eid al-Adha prayers along a road in Jakarta on June 17, 2024. — AFP

Musicians perform during celebrations marking the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Katara Cultural Village in the Qatari capital Doha on June 16, 2024. — AFP



