Brad Pitt struggles to muzzle his children like Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is reportedly developing a lot of fear regarding his children as well as his inability to muzzle them like he can his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Everything has been brought to light by Closer magazine.

According to the outlet, “This is a dark cloud hanging over Brad’s head,” because he worries that “he can muzzle Angelina with his lawyers, but not his own kids.”

“They’ve stayed quiet so far, but at some point down the line it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story, there’s nothing to stop them from doing it,” the source also went as far as to add.

To make matters worse, “When they decide to go ahead and talk Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”