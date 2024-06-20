 
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US

King Charles reportedly planning trip to America to see his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet

June 20, 2024

King Charles faces a major hurdle in planning an ‘official visit’ to the US in hopes of seeing his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the monarch has had ‘discussions’ about visiting America so that he would meet his son Prince Harry and his sons.

However, a source close to the situation has told Us Weekly that Queen Camilla would not let Charles be close to his ‘darling boy’ Harry.

“Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment, so she tries to limit interaction,” the insider told the publication.

Meanwhile, the King “is holding out hope of salvaging their relationship but is hugely conflicted because Harry has hurt William and Camilla so much.”

Speaking more of Camilla’s hatred for Harry, they said when the Duke of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, came out, she was ‘furious.”

“Then, when Spare [was released], Camilla was saddened by what was said about her,” they added. “She was heartbroken and confused.”

