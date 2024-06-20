 
Geo News

Kuwait decides loadshedding to meet rising power demand in summer

One of world's hottest desert countries faces power shortage amid rise in temperatures due to climate change

By
AFP

June 20, 2024

Vehicles drive at a main highway that is engulfed with darkness in Kuwait City on February 11, 2015. — AFP

Kuwait has announced temporary power cuts in some parts of the country during peak consumption hours, saying it is struggling to meet increased demand spurred by extreme summer heat.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the scheduled cuts would occur for up to two hours a day, in the first such step for the OPEC member state as climate change causes temperatures to rise.

It blamed the cuts on "the inability of power plants to meet increased demand" during peak hours amid "a rise in temperatures compared to the same period in previous years".

On Thursday, the ministry published a schedule of expected cuts across several parts of the country, after urging residents to ration consumption to ease the load on power plants.

Kuwait, one of the largest crude producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is considered one of the world's hottest desert countries.

In recent years, climate change has made summer peaks hotter and longer.

The extreme heat raises reliance on energy-guzzling air conditioners which are ubiquitous in Kuwait during the summer months.

Temperatures neared 50°C (122°C) on Thursday, according to Kuwait's Meteorological Department.

"What we are experiencing today is the result of climate change," said Kuwaiti astronomer and scientist Adel Al-Saadoun, noting that temperatures are expected to climb above the 50°C mark in the coming days.

Last month, Kuwait signed short-term contracts to buy 500 megawatts of electricity, including 300 MW from Oman and 200 MW from Qatar, during the summer months. The contracts would last from June 1 to August 31.

Kamel Harami, a Kuwaiti energy expert, said that the Gulf state needed to revamp its energy infrastructure.

"The available energy is not sufficient, and instead of relying on oil and gas, we must go towards nuclear, solar and wind energy," he told AFP.

"This is only the beginning of the crisis, and the programmed cuts of electricity will continue in the coming years if we do not accelerate the construction of power stations."

Umm Mohammed, a Kuwaiti woman in her sixties, said she was left without power for two hours on Wednesday.

"We weren´t severely affected," she told AFP, noting that the house remained cool during the brief outage.

"Some turn their homes into refrigerators, even when they are not inside, and this raises the load" on power plants, she said.

Toxic liquor kills 34 in India's Tamil Nadu; over 100 hospitalised
Toxic liquor kills 34 in India's Tamil Nadu; over 100 hospitalised
'Majority of dead Tunisian, Jordanian pilgrims didn't have Hajj permits'
'Majority of dead Tunisian, Jordanian pilgrims didn't have Hajj permits'
Hajj 2024: Heatstroke deaths among pilgrims exceed 1,000
Hajj 2024: Heatstroke deaths among pilgrims exceed 1,000
Heatwave kills nearly 200 homeless people in one week in Indian capital
Heatwave kills nearly 200 homeless people in one week in Indian capital
Iconic Stonehenge monument orange spray-painted by climate protestors
Iconic Stonehenge monument orange spray-painted by climate protestors
Austrian heiress lets strangers decide fate of inheritance worth $27m
Austrian heiress lets strangers decide fate of inheritance worth $27m
UAE top destination choice for world's richest expats
UAE top destination choice for world's richest expats
Putin reaches Vietnam after signing defence pact with North Korea
Putin reaches Vietnam after signing defence pact with North Korea
Loved ones search for missing as hajj death toll passes 900
Loved ones search for missing as hajj death toll passes 900
577 Hajj pilgrims 'succumb' to Saudi Arabia's intense heat this year
577 Hajj pilgrims 'succumb' to Saudi Arabia's intense heat this year
Extreme weather conditions in India claim 11 lives
Extreme weather conditions in India claim 11 lives
Biden proposes citizenship for spouses of Americans ahead of presidential polls
Biden proposes citizenship for spouses of Americans ahead of presidential polls