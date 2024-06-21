Austin Butler reveals ‘Starstruck’ encounter with Ryan Gosling

Austin Butler talked about getting nervous when he saw the Barbie actor, Ryan Gosling.



On Thursday, June 20, during an appearance on Today for the promotion of his new film The Bikeriders, the 32-year-old actor opened up about getting starstruck which made him so nervous that he could not even say 'hello' to the Fall Guy actor.

The Bikeriders actor recalled the event when he was staying at a hotel and he saw Gosling outside his hotel.

He told the host, Savannah Guthrie, "I was just telling a story yesterday about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling recently. It's when you don't expect to see somebody.”

So I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go into another door,” the Elvis star said, adding, “I couldn't say hello. Because I grew up admiring him so much."

Guthrie prompted Butler that he himself an actor to which he replied, "I know. But that doesn't feel real."

The Bikeriders is all set to release in theaters on Friday, June 21.