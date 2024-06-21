David Beckham reacts as Prince William attends England vs Denmark match at Euro 2024

Former football legend David Beckham has expressed his thoughts after Prince William attended England vs Denmark match with King Frederik.



England missed a chance to seal their place in the last 16 at Euro 2024 as Denmark hit back to draw 1-1 in Frankfurt on Thursday.

According to AFP, Harry Kane put England ahead in the 18th minute with a close-range finish from Kyle Walker´s deflected cross.

Morten Hjulmand bagged Denmark´s leveller after 34 minutes with a superb 30-yard strike.

England would have gone through as group winners with a victory, but are still on course for the knockout stage after taking four points from their first two games.

Prince William was reunited with King Frederik of Denmark as they supported their respective teams.

The future king took to social media and shared a sweet photo with King Frederik and said, “May the best team win.”

Reacting to it, David Beckham pressed the heart button on the post on Instagram.