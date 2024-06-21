Influencers must obtain licence for advertising in Abu Dhabi

General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. —REUTERS

The capital of United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, has introduced a new law under which social media influencers and marketing companies must obtain a licence for advertising and promotion of products and services.

Companies engaged with the social media influences without a licence could face a hefty fine up to AED10,000 from next month as the new law will be applicable from July 1.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has fixed AED1,250 licence fee for influencers, whereas the social media marketing companies would have to pay a fee of AED5,000 for the licence.

“The entities providing advertising services without a licence will be liable to the penalty,” read a notification issued by the ADDED.

As per Khaleej Times, the department said you can easily obtain the licence through the Tamm platform by accessing the 'Department of Economic Development Services'.



The local government has directed to seek licence from social media influencers for marketing purpose.