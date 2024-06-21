 
Beyonce reveals 'secret details' about 'music industry gatekeepers'

Beyoncé made big revelations about the changing attitudes of 'music industry gatekeepers' since country music release

June 21, 2024

Since Beyoncé was honoured to be the first black woman who reached the top of Billboard’s Hot country songs chart with her country music album Cowboy Carter, there is a reported unrest in the music industry, as per the songstress.

In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Beyonce spilled the beans, “The music industry gatekeepers are not happy about the idea of bending genres, especially coming from a Black artist and definitely not a woman.”

When asked about her feelings when hit track Texas Hold ‘Em lost the first spot on the country chart after the release of A Bar Song (Typsy) by Shaboozey, the singing sensation declared that was not looking at “charts and sales” because “when you are breaking down barriers, not everyone is ready and open for a shift.”

Nonetheless, making more opportunities for people of colour surely motivated her as she confessed, “when I see Shaboozey tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me.”

“There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it’s impossible to go backward,” she continued.

Conclusively, she remarked, “I’m very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album.”

