Netflix to remove over 70 movies in July: See the List

Netflix is set to bid farewell to its first batch of milestone movies and some recent ones, specifically in the United States.



The lineup of 78 movies departing on the first of July is majorly dominated by the 1984 movies that were added on April 1st as part of Netflix’s 'Milestone Movies' initiative with short term licenses.

Among the upcoming departures, 23 movies from the rundown are recent releases from the past decade, including Age of Tanks, Asinamali, Blended, Company of Heroes, David Foster: Off the Record, Frank , Godzilla, Hotel Transylvania 2, Inside Man: Most Wanted, Legend of Exorcism, Mortal Engines, Occupied, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Sea Power, Seventh Son, The Best of Enemies, The Interview, The Judge, X, Yesterday, War Against Women, and Turbo.

The next batch of Milestone Movies for streaming will arrive on July 1st, this time from the 1994 classics.





Movies Leaving Netflix on July 1st

2010: The Year We Make Contact (1984)

28 Days (2000)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Passage to India (1984)

A Single Man (2009)

Against All Odds (1984)

Age of Tanks (2017)

Amadeus (1984)

Annie (1982)

Asinamali (2018)

Blended (2014)

Birdy (1984)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Blue Streak (1999)

Body Double (1984)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Colombiana (2011)

Company of Heroes (2013)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Falling in Love (1984)

Fear (1996)

Firestarter (1984)

Firstborn (1984)

Footloose (1984)

Frank (2014)

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)

Godzilla (2014)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Iceman (1984)

Inside Man (2006)

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Legal Eagles (1986)

Legend of Exorcism (2020)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Melancholia (2011)

Micki & Maude (1984)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Occupied (2019)

Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020)

Out of Africa (1985)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Repo Man (1984)

Sea Power (2020)

Seventh Son (2014)

Shrek: Forever After (2010)

Sniper: Reloaded (2010)

Starman (1984)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Cave (2005)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Holiday (2006)

The Interview (2014)

The Joy of Sex (1984)

The Judge (2014)

The Killing Fields (1984)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The River (1984)

Top Secret! (1984)

Tower Heist (2011)

Turbo (2013)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Against Women (2013)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

X (2022)

Yesterday (2019)