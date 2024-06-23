 
Geo News

UK's Manchester Airport faces flight cancellations after 'major' power cut

Passengers have been advised to stay away from airport as people form large queues inside facility

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Passengers queue outside Terminal 1 after an overnight power cut led to disruptions and cancellations at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, June 23, 2024. — Reuters

Manchester Airport, one of the major airports in the United Kingdom, issued a warning to passengers to stay away from the airport after a "major" power cut disrupted several flights on Sunday.

The outage hit early hours on Sunday morning and resulted in people forming large queues inside the airport, the BBC reported, adding that the airport expects further disruption through the day.

Additionally, some arriving flights were diverted to other airports.

An airport spokesperson warned that passengers coming to the airport could face delays.

The flights of those already at the airport would be prioritised as efforts to "work through that backlog" continued, a spokesperson said.

The disruption comes at the start of the summer holiday season at the UK's third-busiest airport where an airport source said the power cut "literally knocked everything off".

This power cut also affected other businesses, including major logistics firms nearby.

Bobbi Hadgraft, who is travelling to watch England at Euro 2024, said: "We were worried we would miss our flight."

She added that the power outage had affected display boards and scanners so staff had to direct passengers around the site.

Others used social media to complain about long queues for check-in desks and passport control, as well as a lack of communication from staff in the "chaos".

Pictures showed long queues of people, some waiting in near darkness.

The airport said its electricity supply went off at about 1:30am BST but has since been restored, although it would take time to get systems up and running again.

Policemen, priest killed as gunmen target synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Policemen, priest killed as gunmen target synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Power cut causes flight chaos at UK's Manchester airport
Power cut causes flight chaos at UK's Manchester airport
Elon Musk 'secretly welcomed third child' with Neuralink executive
Elon Musk 'secretly welcomed third child' with Neuralink executive
Pet donkey enjoys 'best life' with mate Elk after escaping owner
Pet donkey enjoys 'best life' with mate Elk after escaping owner
Pakistani-American Democrats to host US VP Kamala Harris on June 26
Pakistani-American Democrats to host US VP Kamala Harris on June 26
Chief key holder and caretaker of Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba passes away
Chief key holder and caretaker of Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba passes away
Iran's supreme court revokes death sentence against rapper Toomaj Salehi
Iran's supreme court revokes death sentence against rapper Toomaj Salehi
UK's richest Indian-origin family convicted for ‘enslaving' staff in Switzerland
UK's richest Indian-origin family convicted for ‘enslaving' staff in Switzerland
Trump plans to permit green cards to foreign graduates of US colleges
Trump plans to permit green cards to foreign graduates of US colleges
Mumbai doctor loses INR700,000 to scam involving fake Mukesh Ambani video
Mumbai doctor loses INR700,000 to scam involving fake Mukesh Ambani video
OceanGate co-founder claims he can 'safely' put humans on Venus
OceanGate co-founder claims he can 'safely' put humans on Venus
Indian court blocks PM Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison
Indian court blocks PM Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison