 
Geo News

Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle says he, King Charles are in 'same boat'

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle rift will cause problems with children

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle says he, King Charles are in 'same boat' 

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is touching upon how her her decision to exit from the Royal Family will forever scar her children.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry, will face tough questions from her children as they grow up.

Speaking in a recent statement, Mr Markle said: “They are getting to the age where they will start asking questions, as all kids do.

“At some stage it’s inevitable that they will ask their parents why they have cut them off from both sides of the family?

“They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England. I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the King” reports MailOnline.

He then noted that Meghan and Harry have made “will affect their kids for the rest of their lives".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

