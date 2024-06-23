William Shatner's fitness routine for return of THIS iconic character revealed

William Shatner is preparing to return as Star Trek's Captain Kirk

Iconic actor William Shatner is doing all he can to return to his Captain Kirk persona so he can reprise the beloved role.

Shatner played the character on the original Star Trek series and it’s spin-offs. He recently teased that Kirk’s character could return by reviving him from a deep freeze.

Now, an insider says the actor is preparing by working on his appearance to look younger and fit.

Bill is known for work on his hair and living a very healthy lifestyle, but he’s going further now to include lots of pampering and noninvasive procedures,” the tipster said, per Radar Online. “He’s doing a little bit here and there with his face, and his dermatologist has no doubt become his best friend. He’s also hiring a personal trainer to build up muscle.”

“He’s going on a diet to deal with his belly. He’d rather slim down naturally than wear another corset. He’s also eating lots of anti-inflammatory meals like fish and sweet potatoes, and veggies with hummus, along with fresh fruit,” they revealed.

“Bill always thought he was a handsome stud, but he’s on a personal mission to prove that 93 is the new 43,” the mole noted.

“Even with state-of-the-art technology, Bill wants to look his best naturally,” they shared. “And he’s beaming himself there at warp speed!”