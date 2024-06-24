 
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch

Web Desk

June 24, 2024

'Fleabag' stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott continue to delight fans of the show

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott are still going strong in their friendship since the hit show.

The duo attended Taylor Swift's concert on Sunday and were filmed dancing and running to the VIP box together.


This comes after the actress and director was recently spotted hanging out with Taylor’s squad, with Andrew also joining them for the party.



The night out included Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Lena Dunham.

Taylor’s London squad have all made sure to attend her London gigs, with Sophie Turner, Ellie Goulding and Cate Blanchett attending her latest show.

Taylor’s beau Travis Kelce also joined her on stage during her latest show, delighting Swifties around the world.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist’s London shows have seen the biggest names in the audience, with music legends Jon Bon Jovi and Sir Paul McCartney enjoying the shows. The Prince of Wales also enjoyed a recent show with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

From the acting industry, celebrities that were seen having the best time at the shows include Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis, and Tom Cruise.

