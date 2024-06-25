Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby

Mindy Kaling quietly welcomed her baby no 3, a girl few months ago.



On Monday, June 24 the 45-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and announced the arrival of the baby girl in late February.

In the announcement post, the Mindy Project alum took a moment to share about her growing family while revealing the name of baby, Anne.

Kaling started her caption with, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined."

She shared an adorable photo of the little one with her elder sibling, Sister Katherine, 6, and brother, Spencer, 3.

The actress continued in her caption, "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" she further added.

Additionally, in the carousel, she also shared her photo, flaunting the baby bump.