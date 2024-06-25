 
Geo News

Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby

The actress is already a mother of a son and a daughter

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby
Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby

Mindy Kaling quietly welcomed her baby no 3, a girl few months ago.

On Monday, June 24 the 45-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and announced the arrival of the baby girl in late February.

In the announcement post, the Mindy Project alum took a moment to share about her growing family while revealing the name of baby, Anne.

Kaling started her caption with, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined."

She shared an adorable photo of the little one with her elder sibling, Sister Katherine, 6, and brother, Spencer, 3.

Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby

The actress continued in her caption, "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" she further added.

Additionally, in the carousel, she also shared her photo, flaunting the baby bump.

Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch