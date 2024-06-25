Princess Anne's memory takes a turn for the worse after getting kicked by a horse

Princess Anne has just suffered a terrible issue following her run-in with her horse.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the 73-year-old Princess is facing temporary memory loss after being struck by her horse, and sustaining ‘minor injuries’ to her head, as well as a concussion.

For those unversed, it all happened while she was strolling her Gatcombe Park estate.

As of right now King Charles is being kept “closely informed” of the situation.

Following news of the incident Buckingham Palace also released an update that states, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”