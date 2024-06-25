Kate Middleton unleashes a whole new set of stresses and danger

Experts warn Kate Middleton’s decision to attend the Trooping of Colour could do more harm than good, given that she’ effectively given a dangerous hope that she will have to one day face.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She issued this warning in favor of the Princess of Wales in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “We are, this week, entering a new chapter in the tragi-drama that has been 2024 for Kate, a chapter could bring with it a whole new slew of pressures, problems and the need for an occasional cooling brow washcloth.”

Because “It has now been a week since the princess’ big ta-da moment when she attended the Trooping the Colour, her first official engagement in six months.”

“However, as the princess herself said, she’s not out of the woods yet and the phase we are entering, I’m not sure it’s going to be, by any stretch of the imagination, an easy one for her.”

Along those lines however, the danger is that “What the princess’ Trooping return has set in motion is something potentially very dangerous – she has given the public and the palace hope.”

“She has opened the door, a crack, to her full-powered, one-day return and with that could come a whole new set of stresses and decisions she will have to face,” Ms Elser also noted before signing off.