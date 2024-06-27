 
J.K. Rowling reacts to 'Harry Potter' TV series update

'Harry Potter' TV series will reportedly begin airing in 2026

June 27, 2024

J.K. Rowling is reportedly "thrilled” to witness “worthy” Harry Potter TV series appointments.

Recently, the author took to X and penned a post expressing her excitement over the show’s writer and director announcement.

"I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team," she wrote.

She also went on to mention, "Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision.”

“I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations," the author added about the series, which will “faithfully” adapt her super hit book series.

A statement from HBO read about the much-anticipated show, "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

J.K. Rowling’s statement comes after, Casey Bloys, the studio's head honcho, revealed a major update and announced that the show has now shifted from Max to the HBO banner.

"We felt like we had to delineate between an HBO show and a Max show. The idea of using Warner Bros. IP as a delineation for Max felt right. At least that gives you a clear lane," he stated.

The Chief Content Officer also addressed, “But as we started producing those shows, we were using the same methods, the same kind of thinking, as how we would approach HBO shows. In a lot of cases, the same talent that has worked on HBO shows."

