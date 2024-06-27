King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore

King Charles is reportedly starting to view Prince Harry as someone who does not exist anymore.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Duke of Sussex.

They started by breaking it all down during their interview with Closer magazine.

According to the insider, “He continues to be heartbroken and confused by the way he’s being treated by the royals.”

“He’s not getting updates on his father or Kate’s health, and even basic communications are pretty well non-existent.”

So much so that at this point “it’s as though he doesn’t exist anymore,” according to the insider who signed off at this point.