Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids

Kylie and Kendell Jenner spent time together while cooking pasta

June 27, 2024

Kylie Jenner, the mother of two admitted that cooking for her children is her way to express love for them.

In the recent episode of The Kardashian which was released on June 27, Kendal invited Kylie to help her shoot a cooking video for her 818 Tequila YouTube channel.

“Today we’re going to make the cutest pasta of all time, pasta alla tequila,” Kendall began.

While praising Kylie’s cooking, the model said, “She is a way better cook than me so I figured I’d invite her.”

“Kendall of course called me because I’m a master chef,” Kylie said cheekily.

Kylie then confessed that she loves to cook for her children, she said, “I love cooking. I cook for my kids. It brings me so much joy so I’m here to help my sister."

As both the sister started to cook, Kylie said excitedly, “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for, everyone’s been asking for you to have a cooking show.”

“No that’s not true,” Kendall replied. “I appreciate the lies.”

For those unversed, in season one of the reality show, Kendall’s way of cutting cucumber went viral and left the internet confused.

