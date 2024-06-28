Biden and Trump face off in high-stakes debate in Atlanta

US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump commenced their initial debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta.



The two adversaries did not exchange handshakes as they assumed their positions at podiums just feet apart in a studio devoid of a live audience.

They aim to redefine the political landscape by addressing economic issues, foreign policy, international crises, the nation's immigration challenge, and the state of American democracy.



Economy

Biden, who answered the first question, quickly criticised his predecessor for overseeing "an economy that was in free fall" and mishandling a pandemic where "many people were dying."

"We had an economy that was in free fall. The pandemic was so badly handled, many people were dying. All he said was not that serious -- just inject a little bleach in your arm," he said, referring to Trump's advice during the Covid pandemic.

Trump responded by saying that under his leadership from 2017 to 2021, "we had the greatest economy in the history of our country," before the pandemic struck and said he took action to prevent the economic free fall from deepening even further.

"We have never done so well. Everybody was amazed by other countries were copying us," he said.

"He has not done a good job. He’s done a poor job," Trump said.

"And inflation is killing our country. It is absolutely killing us."

Biden shot back: "Well, look, the greatest economy in the world? He's the only one who thinks that."

Biden acknowledged that inflation had driven prices substantially higher than at the start of his term but said he deserves credit for putting "things back together again" following the coronavirus pandemic.

Abortion



US President Joe Biden attacked Republican Donald Trump Thursday for his role in curbing American abortion access, calling it "a terrible thing" after his Republican rival boasted of nominating Supreme Court justices that helped overturn Roe v Wade.

"It has been a terrible thing, what you have done," Biden said, in one of his firmer critiques of his presidential predecessor as the two squared off in Atlanta in their first in-person debate of the 2024 election season.

Immigration

Biden accused Trump of exaggerating and telling lies about the state of the country's immigration crisis.

The idea that illegal immigrants are being welcomed in the United States is "simply not true," Biden said.

"There' no data to support what he said. Once again, he's exaggerating. He's lying," Biden said.

Ukraine war

Donald Trump laid the blame for the Ukraine war at US President Joe Biden's feet Thursday, insisting that the invasion never would have happened "if we had a leader."

"This is a war that never should have started. If we had a leader in this war... He's given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine, he's given $200 billion. That's a lot of money. I don't think there's ever been anything like it," Trump said.

"You're the loser"

Biden delivered a broadside at Donald Trump at their Thursday debate, declaring "you're the loser" as he accused his Republican rival of disparaging veterans and members of the military.

"My son was not a loser, he was not a sucker," Biden said of his late veteran son Beau, over Trump's alleged comments in 2018 that he refused to visit a European cemetery with American war dead and called them "losers."

"You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden told Trump, who denied ever using the word to describe US troops.

Biden labels Trump a 'convicted felon'

President Biden slammed Donald Trump's felony conviction.

"The only person on this stage is a convicted felon is the man I'm looking at right now. And the fact of the matter is, what he's telling you is simply not true," Biden shot at Trump, after his predecessor said some Democrats should be in prison.

Biden is a bad Palestinian: Trump

Donald Trump accused Biden of siding with Palestinians in the brutal Gaza conflict for allegedly refusing to help Israel "finish the job" in the war against Hamas.

"He doesn't want to do it. He's become like a Palestinian -- but they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian, he's a weak one," Trump said.

'You have the morals of an alley cat': Biden

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of having the "morals of an alley cat" in a blistering attack on the Republican's character during the first debate of the 2024 campaign.

"The crimes you are still charged with. Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public... for having sex with a porn star on the night, while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat," he told Trump.

The current and former presidents are competing at a crucial time, with many voters worried about choosing between Biden, the oldest incumbent at 81, and Trump, now a convicted felon at 71.



Both candidates aim to change these perceptions to win over undecided voters.

Millions of Americans are watching this debate, which marks the beginning of what is expected to be a tough summer of campaigning in a deeply divided and tense United States, still affected by the chaos and violence of the 2020 election.

Today's debate adopts a new format, without a studio audience and with strict microphone rules to ensure a more orderly discussion. The absence of a studio audience and the introduction of microphone muting are intended to keep the debate focused on the issues.



Trump holds a slight advantage in key swing states, but the national race remains extremely close. As the candidates take the stage, they aim to address their political vulnerabilities and sway undecided voters.