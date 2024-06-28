 
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly fighting back against Kate Middleton because she does not want to be subservient to her.

Royal commentator and expert Tom Bower issued these claims and sentiments.

According to a report by Express UK Mr Bower issued a number of accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

He started by branding her ‘discontent’ due to how “in the royal hierarchy she was subservient to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen.”

He explained it all and admitted, “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame.”

“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal Family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.”

So “She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself.”

“They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money.”

“And she was soon to be a duchess,” all those years ago.

For those unversed, at the time Meghan Markle had developed a rather close relationship with the Spice Girls’ star, even being offered beauty advice.

However, this “growing friendship” later sparked cracks and the Duchess wound up “furious” over a number of things. 

