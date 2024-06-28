Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer

Queen Camilla warned King Charles to get rest as she tried to restrict the monarch’s royal duties by ushering him away from a lengthy farewell ceremony with the Japanese Emperor and Empress.

Analyzing the body language of the King and Queen, the body language expert Judi James noted that Charles appeared tired, while was seen clenching and unclenching her hand in a subtle sign of anxiety.

She noted that Camilla wanted that her husband gets some rest as she is stressed about his recovery from cancer while speaking with The Mirror.

"This is a very long farewell from the Japanese Emperor and his wife and despite the many signals of a close friendship between them and Charles and Camilla there are some body language hints that suggest Charles might be feeling a little tired and that Camilla might be keen to get him back into the Palace to rest,” the expert said.

"There is a point where Camilla actually seems to speak to Charles to warn him and her left hand clenches and unclenches in a suggestion of growing anxiety,” she added.

“He uses some two-handed ushering rituals but none of that takes away from signs that show this is a very affectionate relationship with guests that look reluctant to leave."

This comes after a source told the publication that Camilla has been trying to encourage the monarch to slow down.

“Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back,” the insider added.

"There is no sign of him easing off the accelerator. If anything, he is even more determined to pack as much in as he can.”