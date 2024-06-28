 
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie

Sharon Osbourne talked about her return to entertainment and weighed in on new project

June 28, 2024

Sharon Osbourne spilled the beans on the upcoming superhero movie starring the cartoons of late Lemmy Kilmister along with her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

For those unversed, Lemmy, originally named Ian Fraser Kilmister, was the founder of British band, Motörhead, met his demise in 2015 after battling cancer.

In a new confessional with The Entertainer Magazine, the wife of the metal singer shared, “Let me tell you, everybody has a story,” when asked about how she feels doing The Osbournes podcast with her family.

The 71-year-old TV star added, “Everybody. It’s just interesting. Everybody’s interested in something different than what you are. It’s interesting to find all the differences.”

She them revealed that a cartoon movie of Ozzy and his late co-star Lemmy is in work and gushed, “They are superheroes.”

“It’s very, very funny. It’s irreverent and funny. Hopefully somebody will buy that and that’ll go out. We’re excited about it,” she teased before reflecting in on her career in entertainment.

Speaking of her return to concerts, she remarked “You’ve been there, done that,” and concluded by saying, “I want to move on to something else. It’s weird to go backward.”

