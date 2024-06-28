Paloma Faith cancels Southampton show due to illness ahead of Glastonbury

Paloma Faith has canceled her performance in Southampton just hours before the show due to illness.

The singer who is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury on Sunday, announced the cancellation on Instagram.

In her statement, Faith expressed her disappointment, saying, "I'm incredibly upset and disappointed to announce that I need to cancel my show tonight in Southampton. After suffering from exhaustion and catching various illnesses from my kids, my voice has been severely affected, and my range is compromised."

Faith, who shares two children with her ex Leyman Lahcine, added that medical professionals have advised her to rest her voice.

"I have sought advice from medical professionals, and they have advised that I need to rest my voice, which means I've had to cancel tonight's show," she explained.

Despite the setback, Paloma is still slated to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday, marking her first appearance at the iconic festival in eight years.