Hamza Khan emerges victorious at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's star player wins Under-19 category with scores of 5-11, 10-12, 9-11

By
Faizan Lakhani

June 29, 2024

Hamza Khan celebrates his win. - Screengrab/Reporter
Pakistan's star player Hamza Khan succeeded at the Asian Junior Squash Championship, held in Islamabad.

With Hamza emerging victorious in the Under-19 category, the exciting event saw young talents from across Asia competing fiercely for the title.

He faced Malaysia's third seed, Harith Danial, in the Under-19 final. The match, which lasted 35 minutes, showcased his dominance on the court as he secured a comfortable win with scores of 5-11, 10-12, and 9-11.

This victory marks a significant achievement in Hamza's squash career, highlighting his potential to become a future star in the sport.

The tournament also witnessed other notable performances by Pakistani players. Sohail Adnan claimed the Under-13 title, demonstrating the depth of talent in Pakistan's junior squash ranks.

However, the Under-17 final brought mixed emotions to the home crowd. Abdullah Nawaz, despite a strong start, faced defeat against Malaysia's Nikleshwar. 

Abdullah initially led 2-0, but Nikleshwar staged a remarkable comeback, winning the match 3-2, including a dramatic tie-breaker in the third game.

