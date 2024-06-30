Paul McCartney revealed 'The Beatles' best melody

Paul McCartney weighed in on his most interesting melody

Paul McCartney seemingly loved composing, Here There and Everywhere.

As per the latest findings of Far Out Magazine, Paul McCartney, the founding member of The Beatles, could see the potential in the track, Here There and Everywhere.

Speaking of the song,Paul once shared, “Sometimes when you write a thing you think, ‘Oh, this is good.’"

He went on to address, "And it’s not a modesty or an immodesty thing," adding, "You just… it’s just the same with anything."

He also mentioned that when he came up with the track's melody, he knew it was more interesting than others.

"When you write a piece, you just figure, ‘Oh yeah, I’m on a roll here. This is good; I’m getting the hang of this’. Some pieces are better than others," Paul continued.

Wrapping up the chat, he admitted, "That was a nice one for me, cos I liked the structure of it and the melody, and I thought it worked.”