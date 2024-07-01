Prince William to remove Princess Charlotte, Louis as royals

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are reportedly not going to have a future in the working royal machine.

For those unversed this is in relation to Prince William’s decision to support his father for the slimmed down monarchy he’s envisioned.

Comments about it have been shared by royal commentator and expert Ricahrd Eden.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he wrote, “William was in ‘full agreement’ with his father about the need for a ‘slimmed down monarchy’,” according to a pal.

Per Mr Eden, the pal in question “told me, ‘When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals. It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals’.”

Even the Daily Beast’s Tom Skyes feels similar and said that Prince William instead wants to “find a practical solution to the ‘spare’ problem” so history does not repeat itself.